SUGAR LAND, Texas — Friends Nassau Bay Police Sergeant Kaila Sullivan are raising money to help the fallen officer's family after Sullivan was killed during a traffic stop in December 2019.

Sgt. Sullivan was also the national president of the Sisters Eternal Women's Motorcycle Club, and that group is trying to help Sgt. Sullivan's wife and son.

Sullivan was a veteran of the Nassau Bay Police Department for nearly 16 years.

The public benefit is Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Clear Lake Park at the C.D. Landolt Pavilion, 5002 E. NASA Parkway, Seabrook, TX 77586.

It goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The entry fee is $12 per person. Children under 12 get in free. The proceeds go to Kaila's wife, Tracey, and son, Kaden.

Opportunities include: Games, food ($10 brisket plates), Cake Walk, Silent/Live auctions, Vendors, Live music (Shovelhead Runway band, Elizabeth Wills, singer-songwriter acoustic), and a Motorcycle Fun Run ($25 rider/$15 passenger includes entry, shirt, and food plate): 9:00 a.m., 1st bike out; 10:00 a.m. last bike out; noon, last bike in.

Volunteer opportunities are still available, and auction donation drop locations are listed on the flyer found on the Sisters Eternal WMC Facebook page.

For anyone wishing to donate directly to Kaila’s wife and son, please go to The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Association: Tax-free donations: Use the “Donate Here to honor Kaila Sullivan” option in the upper right hand corner of the site: HTTPS://WWW.HCSOBA.COM

