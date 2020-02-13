SUGAR LAND, Texas — Without answers to their questions, neighbors and friends of the Logan family gathered at the footsteps of the crime scene on Wednesday.

They filled the front yard of their home in the suburban Greatwood neighborhood and quietly prayed and cried in the darkness.

Dozens of small children were among the crowd. Many of them are reportedly friends of 11-year-old Aaron Logan.

The bodies of the boy and his mother, Diana Logan, were discovered inside the home Tuesday.

They had both been shot to death.

Sugar Land Police originally went to the house to deliver a death notification.

Richard Logan, the father and husband, was found dead more than 150 miles away near San Marcos earlier in the day.

Police said it appears he died by suicide.

As family friends prayed at the Sugar Land home, church members sought solace and consolation at the family’s longtime church in Richmond.

If they were looking for an answer to ‘why,’ there was none.

“I was personal friends with the Logans for 15 years,” said River Pointe Church pastor Patrick Kelley. “I stand here in shock with everyone else I have no insight on how something like this could happen except to realize that we live in a broken world where evil is real.”

Authorities said the family didn't have any problems with the law and none of them were being investigated for any crime.

They said they're not calling it a “murder-suicide,” but instead, a "double homicide."

Authorities said Diana and Aaron’s murders appear to be linked to Richard Logan’s alleged suicide in Guadalupe County, but they will not say how.

The couple’s oldest daughter is the lone survivor of the family.

Authorities said she is cooperating with both investigations. Family friends say she is being cared for by friends.

