'She was a huge support' | Friend remembers woman killed outside gym in Southeast Houston

PEARLAND, Texas — Family and friends gathered Wednesday at a Catholic church in Pearland to remember Elsa Mikeska. She was shot and killed outside a gym last week in Southeast Houston.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Helen's Catholic Church.

Family and friends hope this is a chance for them to honor the legacy she left behind in so many people’s hearts.

"She was your right hand. She was your left hand, and if you needed a foot, she would give it to you. She was a huge support," said Betty Audish, Mikeska's friend.

Audish says not a day goes by where she doesn’t miss her friend. They met about 13 years ago at the gym.

"We would go in together. We would walk into the YMCA at 4 a.m." Audish said.

During the pandemic they made a bike group and would ride more than 15 miles around their neighborhood. Now as she prepares to celebrate her friend’s life, Audish says a bench near her house will always be her special spot to remember her. That used to be their resting spot on those long bike rides.

"She was a great grandmother, a great wife, a great mother and a fantastic friend," Audish said.

And in her heart, she knows this is not their final farewell.

"I am not saying goodbye. I’m saying ill see you later. She will always be in my heart," Audish said.

The three suspects in her death are still on the run. Police tell us they did not take anything from Mikeska, but they shot her in the back as she was trying to run into the gym.