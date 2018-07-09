Sept. 7 is National Beer Lovers Day! Where better to celebrate than some of the Houston area’s best craft breweries?

For example, Saint Arnold is one of the country’s more than 6,600 craft breweries. According to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, up to 3,000 more are in the works. They put more than 450,000 people to work and made nearly $68 billion for the U.S. economy last year.

Here in Texas, there are more than 200 craft breweries, like No Label Brewing in Katy, and they’re serving up a $4.5 billion impact. We’re talking about 1.1 million barrels produced a year. That’s more than 41 million gallons, the equivalent of 65 Olympic swimming pools of beer.

Pearland’s BAKFISH Brewing is one of about 40 craft breweries in our area. So you have plenty of options to celebrate National Beer Lovers Day responsibly!

