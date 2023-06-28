FBCSO trying to identify drowning victim found in Fresno pond; these are the clothes he was wearing

The Hispanic male was between 40 - 50 years old with a buzz haircut, brown eyes, thick eyebrows, a mustache and a short, gray beard.

FRESNO, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man who drowned two weeks ago in a Fresno pond.

They got the call about a possible drowning around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, near the 300 block of Trammel Fresno.

They found the victim in the pond but haven't been able to identify him.

Victim's description:

Hispanic male

40 - 50 years old

Approximately 150 pounds

Buzz haircut

Brown eyes

Thick, dark eyebrows

Short, dark-colored mustache

Short gray beard.

No scars or tattoos

He was wearing the clothing and boots seen in this photo: a royal blue Adidas t-shirt with the word KANSAS in white letters outlined in red, gray Banana Republic pants, brown dress belt, camo ball cap and brown boots.