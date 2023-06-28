FBCSO trying to identify drowning victim found in Fresno pond; these are the clothes he was wearing

FRESNO, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man who drowned two weeks ago in a Fresno pond.
They got the call about a possible drowning around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, near the 300 block of Trammel Fresno.
They found the victim in the pond but haven't been able to identify him.
Victim's description:
- Hispanic male
- 40 - 50 years old
- Approximately 150 pounds
- Buzz haircut
- Brown eyes
- Thick, dark eyebrows
- Short, dark-colored mustache
- Short gray beard.
- No scars or tattoos
He was wearing the clothing and boots seen in this photo: a royal blue Adidas t-shirt with the word KANSAS in white letters outlined in red, gray Banana Republic pants, brown dress belt, camo ball cap and brown boots.
If you have any information, please contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665, option 1.