x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

FBCSO trying to identify drowning victim found in Fresno pond; these are the clothes he was wearing

The Hispanic male was between 40 - 50 years old with a buzz haircut, brown eyes, thick eyebrows, a mustache and a short, gray beard.
Credit: FBCSO
The FBCSO is trying to identify a drowning victim found in a Fresno pond. He was wearing these clothes and boots.

FRESNO, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man who drowned two weeks ago in a Fresno pond. 

They got the call about a possible drowning around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, near the 300 block of Trammel Fresno.

They found the victim in the pond but haven't been able to identify him.  

Victim's description:

  • Hispanic male
  • 40 - 50 years old
  • Approximately 150 pounds
  • Buzz haircut
  • Brown eyes
  • Thick, dark eyebrows
  • Short, dark-colored mustache
  • Short gray beard. 
  • No scars or tattoos

He was wearing the clothing and boots seen in this photo: a royal blue Adidas t-shirt with the word KANSAS in white letters outlined in red, gray Banana Republic pants, brown dress belt, camo ball cap and brown boots. 

Credit: FBCSO
The FBCSO is trying to identify a drowning victim found in a Fresno pond. He was wearing these clothes and boots.

If you have any information, please contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665, option 1.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

The history of Houston's Q-Patrol

Before You Leave, Check This Out