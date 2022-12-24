Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston

Tenants called KHOU 11 for help after they said the leasing manager was too busy at a dinner party to help.

HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding.

The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.

Another resident KHOU 11 spoke with Saturday morning said the leasing manager told them a plumber would come, but couldn't say when. After our crew arrived at the complex, plumbers fixed the burst pipe by 9 a.m.

"We are very scared," said Christine Escalera. "We heard the neighbor has an electric short in their stove and I have small children, so that can be potentially life-threatening."

Tennants who called KHOU 11 for help said they called the leasing manager on Friday, but they said she was too busy at a dinner party to come help.

KHOU 11 reached out to the manager, but we haven't heard back from her. Meanwhile, 311 said unless a landlord or leasing manager contacts them directly, they too can't help.

Even one family is asking for help after watching everything they had get destroyed in the flood. To help them out, you can donate to their GoFundMe.