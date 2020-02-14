FREEPORT, Texas — The Freeport Police Department has a new member on the force.

K9 Abigail has joined the men and women in blue to help fight crime.

Does the name sound familiar to you?

Well, that’s because K9 Abigail was named after the little warrior, Abigail Arias, who passed away last year from cancer.

“Abigail's amazing journey and legacy continues from the Heavens,” the department posted on Facebook.

Arias was an honorary Freeport police officer who consistently spread her continuous smile and energy to everyone she met – despite the pain from her cancer and countless surgeries.

RELATED: Freeport police make 6-year-old cancer patient's dream come true

RELATED: Abigail's first week as a police officer is a resounding success

K9 Abigail was donated to the Freeport Police Department by the owners of Vapor Wake K9 Technology out of Anniston, Alabama.

The group followed Arias’ journey.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM