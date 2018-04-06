HOUSTON - After yet another drowning involving a child in the Houston area this year, the push for safety around water is higher than ever.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates one in five drowning victims are 14 years old or younger.

It’s also the second leading cause of death in kids that age.

However, there are ways to protect you and your family.

It doesn’t matter if you’re getting in the pool, heading to the lake or beach, it’s important you have some kind of mindset regarding safety in the water.

The City of Houston’s three dozen aquatic centers are open for business now that summer is right around the corner.

Leroy Mara, senior superintendent for the Houston’s Parks and Recreation department said, “Water is our friend when we treat it right and respect it.”

City staff is ready to help make sure you’re safe in the water.

Registration is open to take advantage of one their many free swim classes.

Mara said, “It depends on your skills when you come to us. We evaluate you on that first day and decide at what level we need to start you at.

Also, he people, especially kids, often run into dangerous or deadly situations because they aren’t aware of their limitations in the water.

“Don’t overestimate your ability,” Mara said. “Not just in swimming pools. As you may be aware the number of drownings that occur in the Houston area generally are on lakes and bays where there’s limited lifeguarding.”

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services 33 kids have drowned in Texas so far this year.

That doesn’t include the drownings this month.

Last year 75 kids drowned in Texas and in 2016 it was 107.

Harris County Precinct 1 aquatics director Johnnie Means said the county also offers free swim lessons to anyone who wants to take advantage of the program.

“There are circumstances where all kids that are in low income areas don’t get a chance to learn swimming and be exposed to swimming properly,” Means said.

It’s a skill Means said is less likely to be passed down to children by parents who don’t know how to swim themselves.

“Adults that don’t know how to swim have a somewhat paranoid about their children learning to swim because they are afraid,” Means sad.

Classes in both the city of Houston and Harris County are on a first come, first serve basis so make sure to sign up early.

Most importantly, if you are going to go into the water never swim alone.

