Have we seen the end of Free Press Houston and the Day For Night Festival?

Creditors that have obtained the debt by former Free Press Houston owner Omar Afra have decided to sell the assets of Free Press Houston and the Day For Night Festival.

Bidders will also be able to purchase other entities like Our/Houston Vodka distillery.

Back in August, financial supporters of the Day For Night festival cut ties with Afra amid allegations of sexual misconduct. He was accused of sexual misconduct with at least two women who he offered jobs to over a seven-year span.

The sale begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 26 at the Offices of Pagel, David, and Hill, P.C. at 1415 Louisiana Street, 22nd floor.

For more information, contact Corbett Daniel Parker at 713-951-0160 or email cdp@pdhlaw.com.

