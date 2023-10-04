Free legal help available for some Harris County residents facing eviction

The program will help qualified tenants in Harris County by providing them with free legal advice and the opportunity to meet with an attorney.

HOUSTON — If you're facing eviction in Harris County, you may qualify for free legal help.

The county is now accepting applications for its Eviction Defense Program.

The program will help qualified tenants in Harris County by providing them with free legal advice and the opportunity to meet with an attorney at the court where the eviction case is held.

The Harris County Community Services Department is launching the program and you can learn more about it here.

Households with an income at or below 300% of the current Federal Poverty Guideline or below 65% of the Area Median Income can qualify. It includes those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program comes as Harris County tries to maximize the impact of its rental assistance funding from the pandemic.

For more information, contact Neighborhood Defender Services at 210-952-9259 or Lone Star Legal Aid at 713-652-0077.