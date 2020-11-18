Free COVID-19 testing for music industry workers at White Oak Music Hall

Houston Music Foundation has partnered with EASY COVID-19 Testing to supply a limited number of free tests. Appointment needed.

HOUSTON — From emptied concert halls and festivals canceled, the music industry has taken a hard hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to help, EASY COVID-19 Testing and Houston Music Foundation have partnered to provided free COVID-19 testing for those working in the local music community at White Oak Music Hall.

That includes musicians, singers, music venue employees and so on.

Testing is scheduled to run from Nov. 16 through Nov. 29, and there's a limited number of free tests available. Testing not available on Saturdays or Thanksgiving Day.

EASY Testing will be conducting both Rapid Coronavirus Testing and PCR COVID-19 Testing to all Houston residents, regardless of symptoms, a doctor’s referral, or insurance.