AAA Texas offering free catalytic converter etching by appointment

Some white spray paint and a bit of etching might be all it takes to keep your catalytic converter.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON, Texas — As car owners continue to fight to keep their catalytic converters, AAA Texas is hoping a more permanent solution can cut down on thefts.

They’re offering a limited number of free catalytic converter etchings and are also working with local auto shops to provide the service on a regular basis.

Some white spray paint and a bit of etching might be all it takes to keep your catalytic converter.

“It’s a crime of opportunity, it’s so quick to commit. It’s so lucrative. The amount of money they are getting for these catalytic converters is crazy," said Sgt. Eduardo Rivera with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Auto Theft Task Force.

The crime has been on the rise as the price of precious metals skyrockets.

“To date, between January and now, approximately 3,000 catalytic converters have been stolen," Sgt. Rivera said.

AAA Texas says recyclers will pay $50 to $250 per catalytic converter, but the cost to replace one could be in the thousands.

So doing something as simple as etching it might help. While they hope it is a deterrent to thieves, it could also help you recover yours if it does get taken.

AAA Texas is teaming up with nine Houston-area auto shops to offer free appointments for catalytic converter etchings.

But if you aren’t able to snag one of those appointments, you could get the protection for free at your next service, like an oil change. It’s part of their new program.

“To have our AAA-approved facilities, like Christian Brothers here, they will be able to have their catalytic converters etched for free at participating AAA shops all over the state when they’re in for a paid service," Dave Skaien, manager of AAA's Approved Auto Repair Program, said.

HCSO said the etchings will give them a better chance at finding the victims and stopping the crime.

The free appointments are fully booked but AAA is looking to add more. They also plan to add more shops that will offer free etching with a paid service.