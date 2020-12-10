Free assistance program opens up for families facing evictions in Harris County

The Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Office is launching a first of its kind mobile eviction assistance program to help anyone who may need it.

HOUSTON, Texas — The pandemic has affected countless people in different ways.

One is evictions.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said, “Part of my job is to serve evictions. It’s the most difficult thing that we have to do because you’re putting someone out of a home.”

Constable Rosen said after the stories of several Houston families getting evicted went viral, Precinct One raised $248,450 for families facing evictions through a GoFundMe page.

He said they’re putting that money to use this week.

“All we’re trying to do is help and assist people that are either in the phase of getting evicted, have been evicted, and just work with them to resolve the problem,” Constable Rosen said.

He said most people are searching for rent relief.

“We’ve had numerous, hundreds of calls of people seeking assistance because people are desperate right now,” Rosen said. “They’re in need. They’re hurting.”

Precinct One is launching a first of its kind mobile eviction assistance program to help anyone who may need it.

Rosen said, “But, to actually go out and have a mobile unit that has lawyers, that has people out in the community, reaching out and providing assistance direct to the consumer is what we’re looking at.”

The goal of the eviction program is for every family to walk away with a solution.

Constable Rosen said this program is not just for tenants but also for landlords.

Precinct 1’s Eviction Assistance Program is on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be located at 1215 Pinemont Drive.

Rosen said it’s first come, first serve.