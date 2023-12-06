Beat the heat: How Houstonians can get a free portable AC unit and help with their energy bill

There are also 22 cooling centers open across Houston from Monday through Friday.

HOUSTON — In the coming days, temperatures in the Houston area are expected to surpass 100 degrees -- and we're talking for more than just a few days. That's why Houston-area leaders are trying to do their part in helping residents stay cool.

On Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with County Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Reliant Energy, gave away free AC units to residents in need.

David Diaz, 70, was extremely happy about this summer gift that was personally delivered by Garcia. He said he didn't know what he was going to do about the heat this week.

"From Wednesday and Thursday, on a 105, 110 heat index. I’ll pass out," said the veteran who lives in the Denver Harbor neighborhood. "The man upstairs answering my prayers, finally."

Throughout the summer, there will be 350 free AC units to give away.

"We hope this will at least be able to keep one room cool for you so you can have one place to stay," Garcia said.

To help others stay cool, Turner also announced Monday that the city is opening up 22 cooling centers across the area.

Let us help you “Beat the Heat” this summer! Our community centers are now open as cooling centers. Click the through images to see more details. pic.twitter.com/L96ZGgHbSY — Harris County Precinct 2 (@HarrisCoPct2) June 12, 2023

Those centers will be open Monday through Friday.

"We don’t want you to be at home in the heat and fanning. And if you are home, all you are doing is fanning that hot air," Turner said.

In addition to helping give away free portable AC units, Reliant Energy said it's offering to help its customers on a fixed income pay their energy bills.

But no matter who your electric provider is, Turner said to turn on your AC. You can always call 211 for help paying your electricity bill.

"I rather you turn on your electricity and run your air instead of being at home being sick and possibly losing your life," Turner said.

It's advice Diaz said he will follow all summer long.

"I am not going to sweat again," he said after receiving his free AC unit. "Y'all made my day."

To apply for a free AC unit, call 832-393-4301 and ask to speak to a representative.