Emergency closure of part of Fred Hartman Bridge will last all weekend

Three lanes of the southbound lanes of 146 from West Main to the Fred Hartman Bridge/Ship Channel

BAYTOWN, Texas — If you’re driving along the east side of town this weekend, there’s a major emergency closure you need to know about.

The closure is for emergency maintenance on the Fred Hartman Bridge, effective immediately.

Three southbound main lanes of State Highway 146 from West Main to the Fred Hartman Bridge/Ship Channel will be closed through Monday at 5 a.m. The lanes are being closed so that crews can make repairs to an unexpected breakout of concrete from the road that happened Friday.

The entrance ramps from 146/State Highway 99 and Missouri Street will stay open.