Fourth suspect arrested in deadly 2019 shooting in southwest Houston

Damond Terrell Diggs, 20, and three others are accused of firing into a crowded parking lot on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

HOUSTON — A fourth suspect accused of firing into a crowded parking lot on Houston's southside has been arrested more than a year later, according to Houston police.

Damond Terrell Diggs, 20, was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in a shooting Oct. 6, 2019 on Martin Luther King Boulevard. He's charged with murder.

Investigators said the victims, including a man shot dead and an injured woman, were gathering with others inside a parking lot near Griggs Road when a group of armed men opened fire.

Mark Barnes-Calvin, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. She survived, police said.

Demetrick Reese Rogers and Keionta Mitchell, both 20, and a 16-year-old suspect have already been charged and arrested in the case.