Houston's Fourth of July celebration will look different during coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON — Editor's note: The videos in this article are about Galveston's Fourth of July plans this year.
Fourth of July celebrations in Houston will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Details of the city's official celebration, Shell Freedom Over Texas, will be revealed during a news conference on Monday at 11 a.m.
There are still plans for entertainment and a fireworks show, but this year, there will be a new format.
Galveston's Fourth of July celebrations were canceled in order to keep its residents safe during the pandemic.
Last year, the city's celebration included a fireworks show at Eleanor Tinsley Park that included live music from Jake Owen and others.
In 2019, the Johnson Space Center celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with astronauts, robotic demonstrations and other NASA activities.
Also last year, a free Houston Symphony performance at Miller Outdoor Theater concluded with a fireworks display.
Several other celebrations were held across the city.
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.