Four people taken to hospital after smoke reported at Mr. Freeze ride building at Six Flags, officials say

A spokesperson said an electrical malfunction caused smoke inside a ride building.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Four Six Flags Over Texas guests were taken to a hospital on Sunday after an electrical malfunction caused smoke inside a ride building, officials with the park said.

A spokesperson told WFAA that a park safety team and the Arlington Fire Department responded to one of the park's rides around 6:30 p.m. in regards to smoke being reported at the Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast building.

The spokesperson said guests and staff who were inside the building safely exited.

A staff member was treated for a minor injury, while four guests were transported to a hospital "out of an abundance of caution" for smoke inhalation, the spokesperson said.