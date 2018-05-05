CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Four kids were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after crashing through a fence while on an ATV.

All of the children are under the age of 10.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said a 9-year-old girl was driving the ATV. Another kid was riding with her while two others were in a small utility wagon that was attached. The girl lost control of the ATV and crashed through a wooden fence.

She was taken to Memorial Hermann in Houston by Life Flight.

The other three were taken to San Jacinto Methodist Hospital in Baytown by ambulance.

