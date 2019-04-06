HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a major crash in northwest Harris County near Jersey Village.

Three were taken by ambulance and one person was sent by Life Flight.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said five cars were involved in this crash at Jones Road and Fallbrook Drive.

The driver who caused the crash may have had a medical emergency, Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted.

Investigators are working to clear the scene. If you’re headed this way, then you may want to find an alternate route.

