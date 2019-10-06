HOUSTON — Four firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion after battling a grain silo fire inside the Cargill plant in east Houston overnight.

This happened in the 16100 block of Peninsula Street. The fire started in the top portion of the silo around 1 a.m. Monday. The blaze then moved over to the grain.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, three of the four firefighters have already been treated and released. The fourth firefighter is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Video showed firefighters spraying water from a ladder trying to knock out the fire. The fire has been extinguished as of 5 a.m., KHOU 11 News has confirmed.

Fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire is accidental, mechanical failure of a conveyor belt.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM