DALLAS — Four people have died, and two suspects have been arrested after a shooting at a Dallas apartment Sunday evening, police said.

Police said they responded to the incident around 7:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue, near the intersection of Marsh Lane and Forest Lane, in the Northwest Dallas area.

When officers arrived, they found two men and two women who were fatally shot inside an apartment.

Police identified two suspects in the case: 18-year-old Artemio Maldonado and 20-year-old Azucena Sanchez, according to a police news release.

About two hours after responding to the shooting, around 9:30 p.m., police found the suspects' vehicle in the 2700 block of Northhaven Road, about a mile west of the shooting.

Police arrested Maldonado and Sanchez on charges of capital murder and took them to the Dallas County jail.

More details about the shooting were not released. The victims' names have not been released.

Police said an infant was inside the apartment when the shooting happened, but they were not injured.