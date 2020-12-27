Officials: Crews will continue to monitor mulch fire scene in Fort Worth

Firefighters worked overnight through heavy smoke and high winds to contain the fire, officials said.

Fort Worth officials said they will continue to monitor a large mulch fire that broke out Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the scene around 1 a.m. in southeast Fort Worth near 6288 Salt Road.

Officials said the fire involved four tall mulch piles that have a combined length of about 300 yards.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, the department said it will continue to rotate fire crews throughout the day to check the fire as it burns itself out.

No injuries have been reported at this time.