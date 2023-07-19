Grass fire producing heavy smoke in northwest Tarrant County

Crews were responding to a grass fire near West Bonds Ranch Road and North Saginaw Boulevard.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Crews were responding to a grass fire in the northwest Fort Worth area on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire could be seen burning in a field near West Bonds Ranch Road and North Saginaw Boulevard, which is in an area near Fort Worth, Saginaw and Haslet along U.S. 287.

It was not clear how many acres the fire was burning at 4 p.m. Wednesday, but it was producing heavy smoke.

The cause of the fire and how it started were unknown Wednesday afternoon.