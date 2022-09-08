Fort Bend ISD reevaluating safety procedures after 4-year-old wanders away from Rosa Parks Elementary

It happened at Rosa Park Elementary School in Fresno during school pick up this week.

FRESNO, Texas — Fort Bend ISD is re-evaluating safety practices after a 4-year-old boy wandered away from one of the district's campuses.

Stephanie Gonzalez says the boy ended up at her doorstep.

“I look through the peephole and I can only see the little top of a head and as I opened the door, I see there’s a child that I’ve never seen before on my porch,” she said.

Gonzalez, who's being called a good Samaritan, lives in the neighborhood across the street from the school.

Another neighbor’s surveillance camera caught the child dashing across the street, nearly missing an oncoming car.

Gonzalez says the child was lost and confused. She says tags on the boy's bag showed the he was a student at Rosa Parks Elementary.

Gonzalez says she drove him back over to the school, where she says the staff had no idea he was gone.

"I'm a parent as well. My kids are all grade school aged and that's terrifying for me," she said.

Fort Bend ISD says it’s taking measures to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

The district sent the following statement:

In an extremely unfortunate mix-up at dismissal time yesterday, a student followed a friend into the line for “walkers” instead of being directed to the Extended Day program and departed from campus. After being made aware of the mistake, school leaders contacted the parents to inform them and apologize. We are very grateful that our student was safely returned to our campus. School leadership is meeting with staff today to analyze where our dismissal system broke down and to put new measures in place to ensure an incident like this does not happen again."

Gonzalez says she's grateful to have been at the right place at the right time.

"I was running late that day and I'm very happy that I was here so that nothing else would have happened or he didn't show up on someone else doorsteps," she said

The student has since been reunited with his family.