FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees have voted to put a massive bond on the November ballot.

The district wants two separate referendums totaling $1.7 billion. This is the largest bond referendum in Fort Bend ISD’s history.

On Monday, the board unanimously voted to call a November 6 bond election to address capital needs related to new construction, safety and security, renovations to address maintenance and adequacy throughout the District, and transportation and technology.

“If it helps our children, our babies, do what you need to do,” said Brent Pickett.

READ: Biggest bond in Fort Bend ISD history could be on November ballot

The one that would be voted on in November would be worth $992 million and fund the first of a two-phase, six-year plan to address capital needs in the District, which is expected to serve more than 85,000 students by the year 2027. Phase one includes the $992.6 million bond referendum, followed by a projected $705.2 million bond plan in 2021.

The $992.6 November 6, 2018 bond referendum includes:

$403.4 million for new construction, rebuilds and additions, including the construction of three elementary campuses, design of one middle school, construction of one high school, the rebuild of Lakeview Elementary and Meadows Elementary, and additions at Madden Elementary and Neill Elementary.

$396.5 million to address life-cycle deficiencies and educational adequacy across the District.

$14.9 million to fund safety and security upgrades and investments.

$10.6 million for transportation.

$142.6 million for technology.

$19.7 million for future land purchases.

For more information on the bond, click here.

© 2018 KHOU