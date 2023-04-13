Here's one thing Fort Bend ISD is proposing in its massive $1.2B bond package

The bond package includes three propositions that total $1.26 billion. The average FBISD homeowner would pay an extra $2.50 per month if the bond is passed.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Foundation issues are a big concern at William Clements High School in Fort Bend ISD.

If you think we are overexaggerating, just imagine two teachers being able to pass books to each other through a crack at the bottom of their classroom wall.

"In some areas, part of the building is sinking, and in other areas, it’s actually going up,” said Fort Bend ISD deputy superintendent Steve Bassett.

School staff said there are cracks in bathrooms, cracks creeping up classroom walls and even a hump rising from the floor.

Maintenance employees said they're constantly repairing floors that become tripping hazards. And there are visible issues outside as well.

"It’s getting to the point where it definitely makes sense to rebuild versus renovate,” said Bassett.

A brand new $222 million Clements High School would go up next to the current school if part of a $1.26 billion bond package is approved by voters.

It's the biggest bond in FBISD's history.

Signs seeking to educate the public are all over the area along with online resources.

"But we have to be careful what we say because we can’t advocate for the bond," said Bassett. "We can only educate people on what the bond is for and why it’s needed.”

Voters rejected a tax hike request last November that would've reportedly provided the district with more funds to hire more police and increase teacher pay, so by no means is this bond a shoo-in.

Even some students old enough to vote plan on studying the issue.

"You want to go into the hard data," said Clements senior Lawrence Dietlein. "You want to look at the actual numbers, get some number crunching done yourself and then from there finally determine what your stances are.”

The bond package includes three propositions that total $1.26 billion. The average FBISD homeowner would pay an extra $2.50 per month if the bond is passed.

Early voting is from April 24 through May 2. Election day is May 6.