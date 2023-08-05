Fort Bend voters approve school district's $1.26B bond package. What happens now?

This billion-dollar bond package is the biggest bond in FBISD's history.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend voters approved the school district's bond package during the May 6 election.

The three-proposition bond package totaled more than $1.2 billion.

More than one billion of those dollars will go toward building new schools like Clements High School. Foundation issues are currently a big concern at Clements.

"In some areas, part of the building is sinking, and in other areas, it’s actually going up,” said Fort Bend ISD deputy superintendent Steve Bassett told us last month.

School staff said there are cracks in bathrooms, cracks creeping up classroom walls and even a hump rising from the floor. Maintenance employees said they're constantly repairing floors that become tripping hazards. And there are visible issues outside as well.

About $52 million of the newly approved billion-dollar bond package will go toward technology devices and another $22 million will be used for a new natatorium.

