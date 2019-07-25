FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD announced the 95 individuals discovered at a forgotten cemetery on the district’s land are closer to being laid to rest with a re-internment in the same location they were found.

The district is also continuing to work towards an agreement with Fort Bend County to plan a memorial park which the county can maintain. It is planned to use 10 acres of land to the county for the park where the community can pay tribute.

“We are thankful for the offer of county leaders to join us in this effort to memorialize these individuals and learn as much as we can about the convict-leasing system,” said FBISD Board President Jason Burdine.

Materials needed for DNA testing are being collected before the re-internment and tested at the Texas Archaeological Research Laboratory at the University of Texas, making it possible for descendants to be identified.

In October of last year, it seemed the remains would be moved, but in November a judge ruled to halt the re-location.

It has been determined that the bodies were former prisoners that were a part of Texas’ convict leasing program. Fort Bend ISD plans to incorporate the discovery of the Sugar Land 95 into their curriculum beginning in the 2019-20 school year.

