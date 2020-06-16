Fort Bend EMS reports 46% spike in drownings, offers advice on how to stay safe

Coronavirus-related public pool closures may have driven swimmers to less safe areas

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The difference between fun in the sun and tragedy in the water is a lot shorter than you might think.

"It only takes 30 seconds for a child to drown,” said Christi Brown with the Judah Brown Project.

Brown lost her youngest son, Judah, nearly four years ago and has since established an advocacy and educational organization in his name.

"My son slipped away from us while we were at the pool and got into the water without his flotation device, and he had a drowning accident," said Brown. "He passed away two days later.”

She’s alarmed by new numbers released Tuesday by Fort Bend County EMS.

“The first six months of 2020, Fort Bend County EMS has reported 15 drownings," said Chief Graig Temple. "That’s a spike of 46% compared to last year at this same time.”

Officials suspect coronavirus-related public pool closures may have driven more people to pools, ponds or other bodies of water that are less monitored by lifeguards or trained personnel.

"Although the drownings have affected people of all ages, the vulnerable population of children definitely stands out," Temple said.

And it’s not just Fort Bend County.

There have been at least 25 childhood drowning deaths in Texas so far this year.

That's not counting non-fatal drownings.

Teaching kids how to float and swim at an early age is among the tips EMS and the Judah Brown Project like to share.

Here are some others:

Assign “water watchers” when you’re out swimming with kids

Use pool gates and alarms

Learn basic CPR

Have an emergency plan

"We tell all parents that the pool is a place for them to work," said Brown. "It’s not a place for them to relax; it’s a place for them to be watching their children.

"And if they want to relax, they should go without their children.”

