Deputy on motorcycle involved in crash in Fort Bend County, sheriff's office says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputy on a motorcycle was involved in a crash Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

This happened on Almeda Road and Shadowcreek Parkway just south of Beltway 8. Views from Air 11 showed that two other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.

No word on the condition of the deputy as well as the other drivers involved in the crash. At least two ambulances responded to the scene.

