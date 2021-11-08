x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3 dead after head-on collision involving multiple vehicles in Fort Bend County, authorities say

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said two 18-wheelers, one passenger vehicle and a boxcar were involved in the crash.
Credit: KHOU

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Three people were killed Monday in a crash in Fort Bend County, according to authorities.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office tweeted about the crash just after 2 p.m. and said it happened around noon at Vincik Ehlert Road and FM 360 in Beasley, which is between Wharton and Rosenberg.

FBCSO said two 18-wheelers, one passenger vehicle and a boxcar were involved in the crash, which they said was a "head-on collision."

According to the FBCSO, the passenger vehicle ran a stop sign and was struck by an 18-wheeler. The driver and passenger in the vehicle were killed.

The 18-wheeler that struck the passenger vehicle then crashed head-on with another 18-wheeler, causing both big rigs to catch fire.

One of the 18-wheeler drivers also died in the crash, although it's unclear which one that is.

The road was expected to be closed for the rest of the day, authorities said.

In Other News

What is crowd surge?