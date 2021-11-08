3 dead after head-on collision involving multiple vehicles in Fort Bend County, authorities say

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said two 18-wheelers, one passenger vehicle and a boxcar were involved in the crash.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Three people were killed Monday in a crash in Fort Bend County, according to authorities.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office tweeted about the crash just after 2 p.m. and said it happened around noon at Vincik Ehlert Road and FM 360 in Beasley, which is between Wharton and Rosenberg.

FBCSO said two 18-wheelers, one passenger vehicle and a boxcar were involved in the crash, which they said was a "head-on collision."

According to the FBCSO, the passenger vehicle ran a stop sign and was struck by an 18-wheeler. The driver and passenger in the vehicle were killed.

The 18-wheeler that struck the passenger vehicle then crashed head-on with another 18-wheeler, causing both big rigs to catch fire.

One of the 18-wheeler drivers also died in the crash, although it's unclear which one that is.

The road was expected to be closed for the rest of the day, authorities said.