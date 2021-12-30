FBCSO changes classic brown uniforms worn by deputies past 50 years

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office recently unveiled its new look, which the department said will help deputies better serve the community.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Out with the old. In with the blue.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is debuting a new look after more than five decades of officers sporting the department's classic brown and tan colors. The new fit is dark blue and features a matching shoulder patch and an embroidered seven-point star badge.

Besides style, the sheriff's office said these new uniforms also provide better function — adding a layer of camouflage at night and giving the officer more flexibility of movement during chases.

Plus, they're heat- and tear-resistant.

FBCSO also found that deputies in blue gear are more recognizable as peace officers and can be better identified when responding to calls.

PRESS RELEASE - Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Unveils New Uniforms Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s... Posted by Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

“The uniforms bring us into the current paramilitary milieu and provide a modern uniform appearance,” FBCSO Sheriff Eric Fagan said. “They are versatile to allow wearing the new body-worn cameras and outer vest to carry medical and tactical equipment.”

Fagan said the uniform change represents the department moving forward in a positive direction.

FBCSO said officials bought the new uniforms with enforement funds.