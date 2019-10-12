FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson has announced that he has withdrawn his filing for re-election and will not be on the ballot.

Thompson says he has made some "personal decisions" and explained a "need to return to private life." The constable also added that he is throwing his support for the officer behind Jesse Zamaripa.

Precinct 3 covers the northern portion of Fort Bend County.

Here is note the constable posted to social media about withdrawing from the ballot:

“Family, friends and supporters- a couple weeks ago I filed for re-election as your Constable in Fort Bend Precinct 3. Since that time I have come to some personal decisions that have led me to believe that I need to return to private life. Therefore, I withdrew my filing and will not be on the ballot. When I took office I was adamant that I was not a career politician and I only wanted to serve two terms. Although I won’t make two terms, we have done some amazing things since I took office and have set the standard and raised the bar among the Fort Bend Constable’s Offices. I will continue that mission for my remaining year in office. We have grown the contract patrols, established district patrols, we established the only Motorist Assistance Program, the only investigator dedicated to animal cruelty issues, drone program and drone operator, the only operational SWAT w/ tactical medics within the FB Constable’s Offices and we have the only Honor Guard among the Fort Bend Constable’s. We also have expanded the supervisory staff from 1 Lieutenant to 2 and 2 Sergeants to 5, to adequately supervise the second largest county law enforcement office in Fort Bend County. We operate one vehicle with LPR technology and this is the only one in use by any Fort Bend Constable.

“With all that said it is important to note that two other candidates have filed. One has a history of openly bashing Constable’s Office’s and our office on social media. His intent is to clearly return to the backward days of the Constable’s Office just doing paperwork and waving. Well, that just won’t work in Precinct 3. Too many strides have been made and too many residents demand the high level of service they now receive from us.

“Thankfully, my friend, Jesse Zamaripa has taken the step to file and to be your next Constable. Jesse is a seasoned and respected cop’s cop. He has been on the ground and in the trenches. He won’t ride a desk, just like I didn’t. He has a vision for continuous professional growth, expanding the office, maintaining the highest level of training and maintaining the systems and programs already in place which have been highly successful. Jesse was a former candidate for this office and later I ran against the same incumbent Jesse did, that I was able to beat. Jesse is a straight shooter and has an impeccable reputation amongst the public he deals with and those he works with in law enforcement. I am asking that you support him in every respect. With your time, talent and treasure. The first step, share this post to everyone you can and Facebook ‘friend’ him to grow his reach ASAP.

“Thanks for the opportunity to serve. It has been a blessing and an honor. I will continue to do great things in this last year. Help me rally around Jesse and let’s give him some huge friends requests and shares this evening. Thank you!”

