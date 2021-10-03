Fort Bend County to enforce masks in county buildings, facilities

The order requires staff and guests to wear face coverings in buildings owned, rented or leased by the county.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Judge KP George has issued a mask order for those entering county buildings and facilities.

The order, which comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would lift the statewide mask mandate on March 10, requires staff and guests to wear face coverings in buildings owned, rented or leased by the county.

“Masks will be required for all county staff & all guests on all County property,” Judge George said in a tweet. “We are smart and will not let COVID-19 win. Our healthcare experts understand what it takes to fight this virus and they will let us know when we are past the danger period.”

In Fort Bend County, we will continue to listen to the experts, the facts, and the science. I have issued a local #MaskUp Order to protect Fort Bend County. Full Order: https://t.co/rBS0gj9Roz pic.twitter.com/PuhrVhyDaL — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) March 10, 2021

The order also states though businesses and other establishments can choose whether to require masks, Fort Bend County residents are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings whenever they cannot maintain six feet of social distance from another person.