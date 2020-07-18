Fort Bend County Judge KP George responds to racist, anti-immigrant comments against him

"When someone criticizes my decisions that is their right as Americans. However, when people choose to hurl racist, anti-immigrant garbage at my family..."

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Judge KP George addressed anti-immigrant comments Friday being made against him and his family.

The comments appear to be in response to his handling of the COVID-19 crisis in the area and include racist and profane sentiments, particularly targeting his South Asian heritage.

George released the following letter with screenshots of some of the offensive post.

Earlier this week, the judge announced Fort Bend County had reached ‘red level’ COVID-19 threat alert, which is the highest level possible. He added that he doesn’t want a second shutdown, but residents are headed toward that path if they don’t take health guidelines seriously.

Fort Bend County cases have doubled within the past four weeks. Public health officials have reported nearly 6,000 confirmed cases and at least 70 deaths.

George said he is open to criticism about his decisions as judge but racially-charged insults— that’s where he draws the line.

A naturalized American citizen, George has lived in the U.S. for nearly three decades. A public servant and volunteer for many years, the judge represents the fourth largest and among the most diverse counties in Texas.

Here's the full letter:

“Since taking office as Fort Bend County's top elected official in January 2019, my team and I have worked 24/7 to make our government more efficient and effective for our rapidly growing & diverse community. As you know, I was not born in America, but I got here as fast as I could. My naturalization certificate is something I hold very close to my heart. My wife and I raised our children in Fort Bend, and serving this community as a volunteer & public servant continues to be one of my greatest joys in life. My family and I are privileged to be living the American Dream as imagined by our Founders and by immigrants who have long flocked to these shores in search of freedom and opportunity.

As your County Judge, I’ve had to make a lot of decisions over the last few months to tackle the COVID crisis head-on. I want everyone to know that these decisions aren’t taken lightly: they’re made in consultation with the relevant medical and scientific experts, and with input from community leaders and residents, and in all cases, my Christian faith guides my decision-making: will this help Fort Bend County residents?

When someone criticizes my decisions that is their right as Americans. However, when people choose to hurl racist, anti-immigrant garbage at my family, colleagues, and me—that crosses a line. What has always made this country great is that anyone can come here and make something of themselves. When I read some of these terrible comments online (a very small sample attached here), I realize they are coming from a place of deeply misplaced fear: fear that immigrants are “taking their jobs,” and they are “replacing real Americans” or setting out to hurt our own communities somehow.

I want you to know I am an American by choice with a deep and abiding passion for the values and opportunities that make this the greatest country on Earth. America is stronger for having hardworking immigrants contribute meaningfully to this great experiment in democracy and freedom. America is and has always been a land of immigrants striving to realize an incredible vision of liberty and prosperity.

As a fellow American, I ask you this: the next time you hear or see someone making an anti-immigrant or racist comment, call them out. Stand up for your neighbors, your coworkers, and your children’s classmates. Stand up for Fort Bend, our nation's most diverse County. In doing so, you’ll be standing up for a better future America, the land of the free and home of the brave.

Thank you and God bless the USA.

KP George, County Judge”