Fort Bend County Judge KP George in 'good spirits,' back home after kidney stone surgery

Fort Bend County Judge KP George statement on hospitalization:

"On this Holy Sunday, I wish I was with my neighbors, friends, and family in Church, but instead I am in the hospital. On Saturday, November 13 around 3:00 AM, Fort Bend County EMS transported me to the hospital due to severe and acute abdominal and stomach pain. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the excellent staff of Memorial Hermann Sugar Land identified a large kidney stone as the cause of the pain and successfully performed surgery to remove it. I am deeply thankful to my family, the emergency personnel, and our healthcare staff for supporting me over the last few days. I am in good spirits, ready to get back to work on behalf all those that call Fort Bend County home, and expected to fully recover in a few days. In the meantime, I will continue to rest, conduct county business virtually, and prepare to be back on my feet as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone for the well wishes and support. I am beyond blessed to live in such a wonderful community. Your words and encouragement mean the world to my family and me."