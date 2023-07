There is no suspicion of foul play, the sheriff's office said.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 4-year-old boy drowned Tuesday in a retention pond in Fort Bend County, the sheriff's office said.

The boy was pulled from the retention pond in the 2200 block of Manchester Crossing, which is in Fresno, sometime before 7 p.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Deputies have not confirmed if the boy was alone or not when he went into the retention pond but said there is no suspicion of foul play.

The incident is under investigation.