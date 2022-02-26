FBSCO: Suspect shot, killed after rushing at deputies with a knife

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office (FBCSO) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from an alleged hit-and-run incident Saturday night.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office (FBCSO) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from an alleged hit-and-run incident on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said the hit-and-run happened in Beasley near U.S. 59. They said deputies were able to locate and stop the suspect's vehicle on the freeway.

Following the stop, the suspect got out of the vehicle and approached deputies with a knife in hand, FBCSO said. Deputies responded by using a Taser on the suspect, who momentarily went to the ground but was able to get back up.

The sheriff's office said deputies opened fire on the suspect when continued to rush towards them with a knife. The suspect died at the scene. Officials say the incident took place around 2:25 p.m.

Officials have yet to identify the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.