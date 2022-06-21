Fort Bend Co. issues burn ban amid drought conditions

The county said it is currently experiencing drought conditions spurred on by record-high temperatures.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved an outdoor burn ban for all unincorporated areas of the county citing drought conditions.

The ban impacts the burning of trash, campfires, burn barrels and any other open flame devices, according to the county.

“With the passing of the burn ban, I would ask that our Fort Bend County residents also exercise extreme caution with the use of fireworks as they celebrate over the 4th of July weekend,” said Fort Bend County Judge KP George. “Because of the extremely dry conditions, we don’t want to risk the safety of our resident and their property. Additionally, we don’t want to over-extend our fire and emergency medical service personnel due to a high number of preventable emergency calls.”

