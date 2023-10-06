Fort Bend County rescinds burn ban that's been in place since August

The county cited a decrease in high temperatures, an increase in rain and a drop in the drought index as reasons for dropping the ban.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Judge KP George on Friday rescinded a burn ban that's been in place since August 8.

The county cited a decrease in high temperatures, an increase in rain and a drop in the drought index as reasons for dropping the ban. The declaration canceling it goes into effect at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Although the ban is lifted, the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal is still asking residents to follow guidelines issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for outdoor bans:

Don't leave fires unattended

Have fire protection on site, like a hose or fire extinguisher

Don't burn fires within 50 feet of a residence or structure

Don't burn fires at night

The county said it expects more rain in the coming days.

Southeast Texas saw several major wildfires during the hot and dry summer.