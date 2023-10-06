Fort Bend County rescinds burn ban that's been in place since August

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Judge KP George on Friday rescinded a burn ban that's been in place since August 8.
The county cited a decrease in high temperatures, an increase in rain and a drop in the drought index as reasons for dropping the ban. The declaration canceling it goes into effect at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Although the ban is lifted, the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal is still asking residents to follow guidelines issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for outdoor bans:
- Don't leave fires unattended
- Have fire protection on site, like a hose or fire extinguisher
- Don't burn fires within 50 feet of a residence or structure
- Don't burn fires at night
The county said it expects more rain in the coming days.
Southeast Texas saw several major wildfires during the hot and dry summer.