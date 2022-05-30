Animal shelters see another influx of dogs and cats

Fort Bend County Animal Services said it's out of space.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Space at Fort Bend County Animal Services is at a premium.

"We’re busting at the seams,” Director Rene Vasquez said.

They’re just out of room.

“One or two leave here ... then 20 come in, 15 come in. You feel hopeless," Vasquez said.

In a span of several hours, a hallway went from a walkway to a boarding space. And it's not the first time it happened this year.

“We just can’t ... we can’t keep up," Vasquez said.

Right now, there are more than 180 dogs, about 50 more than the shelter is comfortable operating with, and that’s not to mention over a dozen kittens and a room filled with cats.

Despite the best efforts of the tireless staff with so little space, they're struggling.

“It’s hard to take care of the animals. It’s hard to clean the animals and it’s just not fair for the animals," Vasquez said.

Vasquez said surrender numbers have been up recently with people returning to more normal activities. He's also worried because summer vacations are around the corner.

He said there are plenty of options ahead of giving your animal up to a shelter.

“Reach out to a family member and maybe they can come and feed (your pet). Reach out to boarding facilities," Vasquez said.

And while adoptions are the best way to give an animal a home, the shelter said there are different ways to foster a dog or cat that frees up space even if it’s short-term.

“It gives us information on the pet. It tells us how good the animals are at their house," Vasquez said.

Here are several foster options per Fort Bend County Animal Services:

Short-term/space foster -- These fosters can be for a day trip, a weekend or longer.

Foster to adopt -- When you are considering adopting a particular animal you can foster them for 10 days and decide if that pet Is a good fit for your family.

Medical or underage fosters -- These fosters are invaluable when we are trying to find help for the medically fragile, senior, or mamas and babies.

These animals are looking for hope and homes.

“It’s definitely hitting us hard," Vasquez said.

In the last week, the shelter received two moms that had 17 puppies.

The shelter said they want to help pet owners with food, and if necessary, help them find other services they might need. You can find more information on their website here.

The Houston Humane Society also said it is experiencing an influx of large dogs that aren't able to go out and walk due to a lack of help, their Marketing Manager Angelina Saucedo said.

HHS is also trying to give out food and supplies to keep animals in homes. They even offer free spay and neuter, vaccinations and prevention to keep pets in homes.

They're hosting free pet food distributions all around town and plan to continue to do so.