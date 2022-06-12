Family of missing former UH student desperate for answers as search continues

"They've been searching for three days and Aamir's body has not been found under water, meaning there is a chance he is on land," Aamir's brother Qasim told us.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The family of a Houston man who disappeared during a trip to Canyon Lake is desperate for answers.

Aamir Ali, a former University of Houston student, was last seen Saturday on a camping trip with friends near San Antonio. They said he went for a walk and never returned. Aamir's clothes and phone were found near the water where a search dog picked up his scent.

"They have equipment to go all the way down to the water. They've been searching for three days and Aamir's body has not been found under water, meaning there is a chance he is on land," Aamir's older brother Qasim said Tuesday.

"We're really on the edge and we're trying to keep going. We have gotten a lot of support from the community and they're super helpful."

Qasim said he's been searching almost non-stop for three days.

"I actually got some sleep last night after looking for three days and sleeping on rocks for thirty minutes," he said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens are helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in the search for Aamir.

Related Articles Search continues for missing former UH Student last seen at Canyon Lake, family says

Qasim said they need more volunteers with drones or search dogs.

"What we need is water-certified K-9 units to come by the lake and help search this exact land. That is the primary thing that could help find my brother alive, possibly."

Tim Miller with Texas EqquSearch in Houston said they're working on a plan to join the search.

If you have seen Ali or have any information about his disappearance, contact the Comal County Sheriff's Office at 830-620-3400.

Maria Aguilera on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens are currently helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in Canyon Lake in the search for Aamir Ali. https://t.co/RyjESgwRFO — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) December 6, 2022