Former Texas A&M Police Officer Jason Nelson arrested for stalking, harassment

An investigation led to a review of the case of former Chief of Police Charles Edward Rodriguez and a complaint was issued charging former officer Jason Nelson.

KEMPNER, Texas — The Killeen Police Department received information that a law enforcement officer from Texas A&M University-Central Texas did not report complaints by a student on March 11.

An investigation revealed that a student reported Title IX violations that were alleged to have been committed by a former employee, to former Chief of Police Charles Edward Rodriguez two times, according to the KPD.

An ongoing investigation led to a review of the case by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was issued charging former Texas A&M University-Central Texas Police Officer Jason Luis Nelson with stalking as a result of his conduct. A warrant was issued for Nelson’s arrest for stalking and harassment, according to the KPD.

Nelson was arrested on Tuesday with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and was taken to the Killeen City Jail. His bond was set at $100,000 for stalking and $5000 for harassment. Nelson is currently in the Bell County Jail, according to the KPD.