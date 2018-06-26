Former Texas A&M University mascot and “First Lady of Aggieland” Reveille VIII, who served from August 2008 until her retirement to Texas A&M’s Stevenson Companion Animal Life-Care Center in May 2015, passed away Monday.

She was 12 years old.

Veterinarians and student caretakers at the Stevenson Center said she fell ill in the early morning of Saturday, and was taken to the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (CVM) Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Kate Creevy, associate professor of small animal internal medicine, said, “She had a disease that involved her liver, her spleen, and many of her muscles. We could see this was a source of pain for her and not something that we wanted to ask her to fight. A final diagnosis will be determined and reported shortly.”

Reveille’s primary care doctor, clinical associate professor and chief medical officer, Dr. Stacy Eckman, in the Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences said, “The critical care team and the internal medicine team that cared for her most recently did everything they could to find out what was going on and keep her as comfortable as possible. She was quite the lady. I went by to see her Sunday night in ICU and she was just like she always was—just such a good dog. Even sick, she was regal—she just had that air about her.”

Dr. Eleanor Green, the Carl B. King Dean of the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, commended the veterinary team for administering her care.

“We, in the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, are profoundly saddened by the passing of Reveille VIII today. We are honored that she lived with us in the Stevenson Companion Animal Life-Care Center during her retirement, where she enjoyed relaxing while still able to hear the familiar campus sounds, including those from Kyle Field. We are also gratified to have been able to provide all of her health care needs throughout her life in the Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital. In the end, after veterinary specialists did all they could for her in her final days, the decision was made to prevent her from suffering. She deserved that after being such a great First Lady of Texas A&M.”

“I would like to thank the students and staff at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary & Biomedical Sciences and the Stevenson Companion Animal Life-Care Center and the Corps of Cadets for providing the former First Lady of Aggieland a life of care and comfort so deserved by one our institution’s finest ambassadors,” Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young said. “Each Reveille for the last 87 years has played an important role in making our university feel like home for students around the world, and Reveille VIII fulfilled that role exceptionally well.”

Reveille VIII will be buried alongside the previous seven Reveilles in Kyle Field Plaza on the north side of the stadium.

Very glad I got to meet Reveille VIII, my predecessor! Thank you, friend, for showing me how to be the best Reveille I can be.❤️ pic.twitter.com/c1KXDkTOIZ — Reveille IX (@reveille) June 26, 2018

“It has been a privilege for the entire staff of the Stevenson Companion Animal Life-Care Center to care for Reveille VIII after her retirement,” Stevenson Center associate director Ellie Greenbaum said. “Reveille was truly loved by the center staff, present and past, and has brought immense joy and love into our lives. I speak for everyone at the Stevenson Center when I say that Reveille proudly embodied the Aggie spirit and enriched our lives tremendously.”

Reveille VIII, a collie from Topeka, Kansas, made her debut as Texas A&M’s mascot at Kyle Field during the opening game of the 2008 Aggie football season against Arkansas.

© 2018 KHOU