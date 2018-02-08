WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV — No fans are wearing his jersey this year at training camp but don’t underestimate the impact J.J. Moses will have on the Texans.

Moses is the club’s new Director of Player Engagement.

Before we get to that fancy title, you may remember J.J. Moses the kick returner; at 5-6, he was once the shortest player in the league.

“I firmly believe the way an athlete lives off the field has a tremendous impact on the way he plays on the field’” said Moses.

That brings us to J.J.’s new position - an important one in the eyes of the organization. After serving ten years as a Houston Texans ambassador, Moses was hired in June as the team’s Director of Player Engagement.

The biggest goal for a player engagement program is what (the director or leader) can do for the younger players,” said Texans head coach Bill O’Brien.

Helping those young players make a smooth transition to professional football is the goal; Moses assist those players or provides the appropriate resources for everything from finances to professionalism in the work place, noted Moses, who’s been positioning himself the past ten years for this type of opportunity.

All in all, it’s a dream job for this former Texan; motivational speaker and self-described ‘underdog.’

“I always tell these guys, the dream is to play in the NFL. That’s the dream. But there’s another side of the dream and that’s to live well after the after the NFL is over and that’s what we’re doing here.”

J.J. Moses short in stature, but long on perspective.

