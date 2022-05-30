Family, friends mourning loss of former TCU football star, NFL player Jeff Gladney after Dallas crash

DALLAS — Family and friends of former Texas Christian University football star and NFL player Jeff Gladney took to social media after learning that he died in a crash in Downtown Dallas overnight Monday.
The fatal crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound services lanes of Woodall Rogers Freeway at Allen Street, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
A teammate told WFAA that 25-year-old Gladney was one of two victims in the crash. The second victim – a woman – has not been identified at this time.
The sheriff's department says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Gladney recently signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. The team released the following statement, “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”
Gladney was a part of a historic draft for TCU in 2020, when the university had 10 players head to the NFL. Gladney went 31st overall to the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings posted the following tweet after learning of his death.
The sports world and those close to Gladney took to social media:
According to a recent Instagram post, Gladney also just bought his mother a home and has a young son.