Family, friends mourning loss of former TCU football star, NFL player Jeff Gladney after Dallas crash

DALLAS — Family and friends of former Texas Christian University football star and NFL player Jeff Gladney took to social media after learning that he died in a crash in Downtown Dallas overnight Monday.

The fatal crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound services lanes of Woodall Rogers Freeway at Allen Street, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

A teammate told WFAA that 25-year-old Gladney was one of two victims in the crash. The second victim – a woman – has not been identified at this time.

The sheriff's department says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Gladney recently signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. The team released the following statement, “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

Gladney was a part of a historic draft for TCU in 2020, when the university had 10 players head to the NFL. Gladney went 31st overall to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings posted the following tweet after learning of his death.

We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. pic.twitter.com/5bdVCXT6Gv — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 30, 2022

The sports world and those close to Gladney took to social media:

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!



R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney. The 25 year old cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals has passed away. So much life ahead of him. Send a prayer up for him, his family and friends after this tragic loss. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 30, 2022

Horrifying news to hear this morning.



Just tragic.



Rest In Peace Jeff.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 30, 2022