SEABROOK, Texas — A 65-year-old Seabrook resident was ordered to federal prison Wednesday following his child porn convictions.

Ocal John Miller, who once served as the police chief in Martinsville, West Virginia; and city councilman and mayor pro tem for Seabrook, will serve 120 months on each count to run concurrently.

In addition to his sentence the court imposed a $50,000 fine as well as a $10,000 special assessment per the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Miller will also be required to pay restitution in an amount to be determined later and will serve 10 years on supervised released following the completion of his prison term.

He must also register as a sex offender.

Miller pled guilty to the crimes back in Oct. 2018.

He came to the attention of law enforcement in June 2016 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent multiple cypertips to the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation revealed Miller was using Skype to receive and distribute child pornography images to others via the internet. He also used Dropbox and KIK messenger to obtain and store child porn.

Based on the info gathered, authorities executed a federal search warrant for Miller's home in Seabrook in March 2017.

At that time they seized more than 1,300 images and 1,000 videos containing child porn from his electronics.

The court said that Miller's sentence should send a message to society.

