Former President Donald Trump visits Houston on Bill O'Reilly's 'History Tour'

HOUSTON — Former President Donald Trump paid a visit to Houston on Saturday as part of a limited tour discussing his presidency.

The Toyota Center was the third stop on Bill O’Reilly’s “History Tour with Donald Trump,” in which the former Fox News host has interviewed the former president about the coronavirus pandemic, the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 and his relationship with other global figures, such as Vladimir Putin.

KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz spoke with attendees, most of who were from the Houston area, but some people traveled from all over the nation just to see the former president speak.

"I love Trump," Spring resident Will Garrity said. "I am a big Trump supporter, and we have to do what we can to support the man."

Some people stood in the rain for nearly an hour to get inside the event.

Our political analyst Bob Stein said the tour is a chance for the former president to get some attention.