Former President George H.W. Bush continues to recover in a Maine Hospital where he was taken Sunday after suffering from low blood pressure and fatique.

Spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday Mr. Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days for observation.

He was forced to miss Kennebunkport's annual Memorial Day Parade Monday but posted a tweet to honor fallen heroes.

"Very much regret missing the Memorial Day parade today in Kennebunkport, and am forever grateful not only to those patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice for our Nation -- but also the Gold Star families whose heritage is imbued with their honor and heroism," 41 tweeted.

President Bush arrived in Kennebunkport last week for his annual summer vacation. He spent Saturday at an event for fellow veterans, including Gen. Brent Scowcroft.

Delighted to join the veterans, including my dear friend Gen. Brent Scowcroft, at the @AmericanLegion Post 159 monthly pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport today. This weekend we remember, and thank, all who have given their lives for our great country. pic.twitter.com/VQgfPmt5rw — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 26, 2018

Bush was released from the hospital earlier this month after he was hospitalized with an infection April 22, a day after the funeral for his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush.

